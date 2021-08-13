While GTA 6 seems a little far away — reports are GTA 6 will see a release date of 2023 or 2024 — Rockstar seems to be busy with something else. According to a report from Kotaku, Rockstar is working on remastered versions of its three classic titles: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The reports of the Remastered GTA series have been floating around for quite a while now. The release of these new-old games was earlier set to 2020, however, COVID-19 halted the games’ development. Rockstar seems to have finally crossed the hurdles and, according to the report, is targeting a holiday season release. The games could be released for every single gaming device out there, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and even Android and iOS.

Kotaku says the three games are being remastered in the Unreal Engine. One source close to the publication said that the games look like “heavily modified versions” of the existing titles. Adding to this, the report claims if the GTA remastered trilogy sells well, Rockstar might consider developing a remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption.

Rockstar’s Dundee studio is said to have taken the charge of the remastered GTA release. The development of remastered versions is said to be helping Rockstar in the development of next-gen GTA V ports that are due out later this year.

GTA Remastered: Should you get excited?

As a die-hard GTA fan, it does get me a bit excited. Now bored with GTA V, Rockstar will give us something to play with until the next version is out. Moreover, you’ll get to taste the older version of GTA games in high-definition, likely in 4K 60 FPS which wasn’t possible up until now. The games are also said to be getting “big” technical upgrades, so shooting and aiming will be better in the remastered versions in comparison to the classic titles.

Moreover, the remastered versions of GTA seem to be bringing support for certain consoles on which the original games were not available, like the Nintendo Switch and the new Switch OLED.

But, again, before you get your hopes up, we must tell remember that these are only rumors at this point. Rockstar tends to delay its release for every AAA title, so don’t really expect the remastered versions to be available right before the holiday season. But you never know with Rockstar.

There are rumors that the release will be digital-only at the launch. It will only be released for PC/consoles at first with Rockstar expanding the remastered portfolio to Android and iPhone sometime early next year.

Would you be interested in buying the new titles? Which gaming device would you run it on? Let us know in the comments section below!