Rocket League Sideswipe is now available on both Android and iOS

Rocket League Sideswipe is finally available on mobile, and it can be downloaded for free. The game is based on the popular Rocket League game that’s available on consoles and PC, and the game was originally revealed in March. The game was initially only available for Alpha and Beta users who helped test the game in select regions, and it’s now officially available worldwide to all users.

Psyonix announced the Epic game back in March, and it released the official announcement in a blog post, and on Twitter. The game is mainly based on the popular desktop version, although the controls and the game itself have been further simplified to support gestures touchscreen devices on mobile.

The new Rocket League Sideswipe is available on iOS and Android, and it’s free to play, with in-app purchases. The purchasable items allow players to unlock cosmetics, new cars, and the Rocket Pass – which is an experiment-based system that gives more items to players as they progress and complete more challenges. The game will have 2-minute matches, and 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Players will be able to compete with friends and in multiplayer modes.

“From the makers of Rocket League, car soccer has been reimagined for mobile devices! Get in the game with the intuitive touch controls. It's as simple as putting the ball in your opponent's net, but watch out! Your opponent will try to score too. Hit your boost to go faster, or use it to get off the ground and into the air to pull off some siiiick maneuvers in the air leaving your opponent in awe.” reads the Google Play Store listing.

You can download the game now, and you can play with your friends and other people around the world. There’s also a pre-season period in the game that allows new players to get familiar with the controls and the new gameplay.