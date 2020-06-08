Roborock has today launched its latest robotic vacuum cleaner – the S6 MaxV. Claimed to be the company’s first offering that packs a stereo camera system and also the first to use Qualcomm’s APQ8053 chip, the Roborock S6 MaxV is the smartest product in the company’s portfolio.

It features the advanced ReactiveAI obstacle avoidance technology that has been trained using thousands of images that helps it recognize objects as small as 5cm in width and 3cm tall, even animal waste. It has a suction power of 2500Pa – 25% higher than its predecessor – and also allows users to set no-go and no-mop zones for each floor. Moreover, infrared imaging and LiDAR navigation systems make it even more efficient.

Other innovative features offered by Roborock’s S6 MaxV vacuum cleaner include multi-level home mapping, the ability to set room cleaning sequence and schedule, washable E11 rated filter, and a large 5,200mAh battery. The Roborock S6 MaxV costs $749 and will be available to purchase in the US later this month.