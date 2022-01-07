Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a robot vacuum that self-empties, self-cleans, and refills its own mop

Roborock, the brand that makes some of our favorite robot vacuums, has announced the all-new flagship S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum at the CES 2022 event. Roborock says that the S7 MaxV Ultra builds on the technology that the S7 robot vacuum brought and provides a superior clean with even more convenience.

Contrary to popular belief, robot vacuums actually still require hefty input from customers, both in terms of maintaining and operating. We are trying to change that by giving our customers an even more hands-off solution, one that requires minimum interactions with the device. That means building a vacuum that can identify and adapt to items in its path, including carpets and obstacles, while also emptying and maintaining itself whenever necessary. With the S7 MaxV Ultra, customers are taking a step closer toward true autonomy in floor cleaning. — Richard Chang, founder and CEO, Roborock

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra features an all-new Empty Wash Fill Dock. The mop of the vacuum is automatically scrubbed during and after the cleaning session. Even the dock self-cleans itself. There's an auto-refill function that powers the S7 MaxV Ultra to mop up to 300 sqm which is about 50% more than the S7. There's also a bigger dust bag that can hold up to 7 weeks of dust.

There's an upgraded AI too, or as Roborock calls it 'ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System'. This unit makes use of an RGB camera, 3D structured light, and a new neural processing unit that allows the S7 MaxV Ultra to recognize objects in its path quickly and clean around them. It recognizes and positions furniture in the app, allowing you to start a quick clean around dining tables or sofas with just a simple tap. In addition, the S7 MaxV Ultra can also identify flooring materials, recommending ideal cleaning patterns such as suction power and scrub intensity.

The new robot vacuum also features Roborock's VibraRise technology. Roborock describes VibraRise tech as the combination of sonic mopping with an automatic mop lift which is designed to transition smoothly over contrasting surfaces while delivering effective high-intensity scrubs to tackle surface dirt. The S7 MaxV Ultra has a suction power of 5100pa or 0.05atm.

In addition to the S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum, Roborock has also announced the new Roborock Q series. The Q series robot vacuum features auto-empty technology with flagship features of 'S' series at a mid-range price. The company has announced that it will unveil the Roborock Q7 Max alongside a new dock, the Auto Empty Dock Pure, in Q2 2022.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra: Pricing and Availability

Roborock has announced that the S7 MaxV Ultra will be available for $1399.99 in the United States starting next quarter. The device will be available for purchase directly from major online retailers including Amazon. What are your thoughts on Roborock's all-new cleaning smart device? Would you be getting one for your home? Let us know in the comments section below!