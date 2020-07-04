The Roborock S6 MaxV is one of the most versatile, accurate, and intelligent robot vacuums out there. Because of its ability to learn, adapt, and avoid obstacles, as well as its obsession with dirt and doing a good job cleaning up (both vacuuming and mopping up), the Roborock S6 MaxV is our Best Choice for a robot vacuum that you need to have in your household.

Growing up in the 80s not only allowed me to experience the shift from VHS to Blu-ray, tapes to CDs and digital media, PDAs to smartphones, and so on, but it also made me adapt to the way we go around our household chores.

I remember the big and noisy vacuum cleaner I had to drag around the house when I was in my teens, moving to a different power outlet every time I started cleaning a new room or reaching the far end of the living room where I was literally missing just a single extra foot of power chord to finish the job.

Then vacuum cleaners went cordless, and more silent, and boy was it convenient to clean up the entire place in a single run. Of course, mopping up was always a pain after a run or two with the vacuum cleaner… and then came robotic vacuums which can do the job for you.

When it comes to robot vacuums, there are smarter ones, and, well, less smart ones, but the Roborock S6 MaxV we’re looking at today just ticks all the boxes: looks, smarts, wits, and effectiveness. It’s funny, because I’ve been using the Roborock S5 Max for more than six months now, and I thought it couldn’t get any better than that. Well, it can! This is our Roborock S6 MaxV review.

Roborock S6 MaxV box contents

The Roborock S6 MaxV comes in a fairly compact packaging. Inside you’ll find the actual robot vacuum cleaner itself, together with some indispensable accessories.

The charging/docking station is included, together with a power cable we wish could be just a tad longer. You also get the mopping cloth and mopping module, as well as a sheet of plastic with double sided tape you can tape to the floor underneath your robot when it’s docked so that there are no leakages that can damage your floor.

You also get not one, but two HEPA filters which are completely washable, but having a spare one is also reassuring.

Roborock S6 MaxV: what I like

I absolutely loathe vacuuming. It comes in second best after doing dishes, but having an intelligent robot do the vacuuming and mopping for me is a blessing.

Due to its relatively small footprint, the Roborock S6 MaxV is able to clean up in places that are difficult to reach. It always puts a smile on my face when I see it vanish underneath the bedroom bed or the bathroom furniture, just to reappear on the other side. I know that if it were up to me, those areas would only be thoroughly cleaned occasionally.

The first run is also the one that takes the most time. After fully charging the robot, it will start mapping out your home. Interestingly, it didn’t pick up on the map that was created by the Roborock S5 Max, even though I had both vacuums connected to the same app (more on the app and features in the segment below).

After thoroughly mapping out every inch of the apartment (while meanwhile vacuuming), the robot creates a map of the entire location which is then saved in the Mi Home app. Inside the app, you can clearly define rooms: I’ve got a hallway, living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

This comes in handy when you only want the robot to clean up a single specific room in your apartment or more, but not the whole place. It’s also useful when scheduling it. Tasks can be defined to vacuum, mop, or both, a single room, multiple rooms, at a specific time of a specific day. Meanwhile, you can set up quiet hours to make sure the robot stays quite (during night time, for instance).

Inside the app, you can also definite no-go zones, and no-mopping zones. The no-go zones will be avoided by the robot at all costs. Think of these zones like corners with lots of cables, or simply just stuff you don’t want your robot to stumble upon.

No-mopping zones will be avoided only when in mopping mode, and this comes in handy if you have a carpet in the middle of your living room you don’t want your robot to mop over.

More power, better cleaning

Being more powerful than its predecessors, which were not too shabby either, and literally obsessed with dust and cleaning up, it did a wonderful job in the entire apartment. Most of it has a hardwood floor, except the kitchen and bathroom which have floor tiles. I’ve got a couple of carpets and rugs as well, which were not a problem for the Roborock S6 MaxV. Neither were the thresholds delimiting the rooms as the robot effortlessly tackled them.

The dustbin is also somewhat larger than on earlier models, so it can clean-up a larger area without getting full, which is a breeze now with a larger battery offering up to 3 hours of continuous operation.

Worry not, if it ever senses that it’s running out of power (and that happens at 20 percent battery level — sadly, the user has no control over this threshold) it will automatically return to its charging dock. Once charged, it will resume its activity from the same spot where it stopped.

Roborock S6 MaxV: object identification

New with the Roborock S6 MaxV is its capability to identify objects. As a first, it features a dual-camera and with the help of ReactiveAI, the robot is able to identify objects that are in its way.

Whether that’s a bathroom scale, a shoe that’s in the middle of the hallway, or even animal droppings (if you have pets), it will detect and avoid them, conveniently placing a mark on the map where it stumbled upon the object.

Those worrying about privacy shouldn’t. All the pictures the robot snaps are processed locally (they never leave your robot) and are immediately deleted, according to the manufacturer.

To protect your privacy, images captured by ReactiveAI cameras are processed onboard and immediately deleted. Roborock

Object identification isn’t perfect, and sometimes it will miss-identify something. In that case, you can go inside the app and correct the mistake, which makes the robot learn and adapt.

It does that anyways, intelligently optimizing routes the more you use it. This way it will try new routes to make the entire process finish faster.

And, being the intelligent robot that it is, I don’t have to watch over it afraid it will get tangled or stuck somewhere if I’m not around. As a matter of fact, its schedule tells him to mop up every other day, and vacuum twice a week, usually, during the times I’m at the gym or out and about.

Mi Home app

The Mi Home app is your central hub for managing your robot, as well as maps. As we touched upon earlier, this is where you define rooms and zones, correct identification errors, and create schedules.

This is also where you adjust your robot’s settings. You can set the level (strength) of the vacuuming process, and you can also select the amount of water it will use when mopping up.

From within the app, you can also update the firmware of your robot, choose the volume and language of the voice notifications, and choose between cleaning up a room, the entire place, or just a zone that you define inside the app.

The app is intuitive with little to no learning curve required and offers a great user experience. Most of the work you’ll do will be at the beginning when you divide your place into rooms, but once that’s done, it will become an easy task to get things done with just a couple of taps.

Roborock S6 MaxV: what could be improved

As useful as object identification is, being based on cameras, good lighting conditions are required. Just like with any other camera, the cameras on the robot require light to clearly capture images, in the lack of a flash (or headlight — but who knows, maybe that’s coming in the next iteration).

Opposed to its radar guidance system, which does a good job even in the dark, light is needed for object identification.

While the battery lasts for a long time, and you shouldn’t worry if the robot spends its entire idle time on the dock (as recommended), it takes quite a long time for the charging station to top off the battery. Faster charging would be nice.

With all the technology also comes a price you’ll have to pay. While Roborock vacuum cleaners are usually much cheaper than competitors, while offering the same, or even more/better features, it’s still an expensive gadget. It currently goes for $749,99 on Amazon, which, again, could be less than competitors, but still a pain for the wallet.

Roborock S6 MaxV: conclusion

This being my second Roborock robot vacuum (and fourth I’ve worked with), I’m still just as impressed, if not more than I was with the first one. Granted, I’m yet to meet a Roborock product that fails to impress me.

If you can afford it, definitely get one. You won’t be disappointed. Of course, you’ll have to do some basic robot-proofing in your house, but it’s a small price to pay (in addition to the purchase price) for a hassle-free, clean home.

