Roborock announced the S5 Max home vacuum and mop robot at the beginning of September, and now the company is bringing its flagship product to the United States.

For those not familiar with Roborock, the company is making premium, quality smart home cleaning tech, which of course includes intelligent home robots. Its S-series of robot vacuums are the top-of-the-line flagship products in its portfolio, and the S5 Max takes it to the next level by adding superior mopping capabilities.

With its own water tank, the S5 Max is able to mop a 2,000 sq. ft. (186m2) home in one passing. Features like the spring-loaded mop enable consistent mopping by maintaining a constant pressure on the surface, and the user can customize the amount of water used depending on the type of floors in each room.

In terms of vacuuming, the S5 Max accurately scans the room with its high-precision laser navigation. With a suction of up to 2000Pa, the S5 Max can thoroughly vacuum your entire home, or just a single room, as its 5,200mAh battery is good for 150 minutes of operation. When the battery is depleted, the S5 Max finds its way back to the charging dock, and automatically resumes where it left off in case the task wasn’t finished.

You don’t have to worry about the S5 Max beating up your furniture, thanks to its high-precision laser navigation, just as well as you need not worry about it getting stuck. The S5 Max is able to climb across thresholds of up to 2cm in height. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically switch to maximum power in order to thoroughly vacuum it.

Software features enable the user to schedule cleaning the entire home, specific rooms, or even just certain areas of a room with ease. You can set so-called “no-go zones” which it will always avoid, or, on the contrary, set tasks for specific areas, all within the Roborock app, which further enhances the premium user experience.

In case you needed another reason to seriously consider the Roborock S5 Max, here it is: its incredible price tag. Unlike the four figure prices of the competing iRobots and Roombas out there, the premium Roborock S5 Max is $599 in the United States, on Amazon.Furthermore, Roborock adds in an extra 10 percent off between December 16 and December 20, 2019, for a final price of $539.99, making the S5 Max the perfect holiday gift, or just the perfect tool to prepare your home for the holidays.