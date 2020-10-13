The pandemic has forced most of us to stay home. While work from home can be fun for some, staying at home brings some errands that are not fun to do, especially mopping the floor. The more you stay at home, the dirtier the floor gets, the more you need to clean it. However, Roborock is adding the fun to home cleaning with its versatile range of smart vacuum cleaners. It offers a range of innovative solutions for different ways of cleaning. If you have been looking to get one, you are in luck. Roborock is offering discounts on its range as part of Amazon Prime Day deals. Here’s a closer look at what you can get during the sale.

Quick link to purchase at Amazon:

Buy the S6 MaxV

Buy the S5 Max

Buy the S6

Buy the E3

Roborock S6 MaxV

The Roborock S6 MaxV is the company’s flagship robot vacuum. It can recognize and avoid obstacles, which makes it the best option for floors that have a lot of furniture, homes with pets, or those that have toys lying around. The product comes equipped with dual cameras that are positioned alongside a LiDAR system, which enables the robot vacuum to navigate around obstacles including pet waste, scales (weighing), or shoes.

With its 2500Pa of suction, which offers 25% more suction power than its predecessor the S6, the S6 MaxV is Roborock’s most powerful vacuum cleaner ever launched, now picking up even finer dirt from hard floors and reaching deeper into carpets. The product is receiving a $150 discount and will be sold at $600 instead of $750 from October 13 – October 14.

Buy on Amazon

Roborock S5 Max

The Roborock S5 Max is equipped with a 290ml water tank that can mop 2600 sqft space on a single charge. It is designed to customize water flow levels for different areas. A high-reliability electronic water pump, tested for over 1500 hours of use, gives you total control over water use and stops unwanted water flow from damaging floors. You can also start and stop cleanups using Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

It sports an advanced LiDAR navigation system with adaptive algorithms that help it move in Z-pattern. Plus, it is built for hard floors and carpets, which makes it perfect for the holiday season. It is receiving a 20% discount and will be available for $440 instead of $550 during the October 13-14 sale.

Buy on Amazon

Roborock S6

The Roborock S6 comes with SLAM navigation and proprietary mapping algorithms. Plus, it has 2000Pa of suction that is powered by a 32-bit quad-core processor. It makes the robot vacuum relatively quieter than its predecessor. It is an ideal option if you have a toddler at home or if you want your machine to do the job quietly. Moreover, the device features the largest battery in its class, a 5200mAH lithium-ion powerhouse, drives the S6 for up to 3-hours.

The water flow is adjustable so mopping can be tailored to fit different homes. Further, the key parts are easily detachable for easy maintenance and cleaning. It will be the deal of the day from October 13, 10PM to October 14, 10PM Pacific Time. The robot vacuum will be made available for a discount of $230 and will sell for $420 instead of the regular price of $650.

Buy on Amazon

Roborock E3

The Roborock E3 features a high-precision dual-gyroscope inertial navigation system. The motion tracking sensors identify areas that have been cleaned, reducing repetition or missed spots. It detects obstacles and decelerates in advance to minimize the impact on furniture and walls. The device also comes with a powerful 2000pa suction and can clean carpets by automatically switching to maximum power.

There are thirteen sensor types that collaborate to give the E3 fall avoidance, surface awareness, collision sensitivity, escape route calculation, and more. Moreover, it recharges automatically when the battery is low and returns after charging to continue where it left off. It will be the deal of the day from October 13, 10PM to October 14, 10PM Pacific Time. The device will sell for $224 instead of $340, which translates to a whopping 34% discount.

Buy on Amazon

We thank Roborock for sponsoring this article!