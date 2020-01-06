Roborock H6

Roborock has well-established itself in the robot vacuum segment, with successful models like the E3, S5, and the most recent S5 Max. However, at CES 2020, the company is introducing the H6, its first handheld model.

We invested a lot of time developing our first-ever handheld vacuum solution, in fact we’ve been carefully planning this for close to three years. With the H6, we wanted a product that addressed constraints still existing in the handheld vacuum space – weight and battery life in particular. It is our goal to empower users by offering the best, most effective and comprehensive cleaning solutions possible, whether it’s a robot vacuum or a handheld solution. Simon Wan, Roborock’s co-founder and vice president

Long-lasting battery life, compact design, and powerful suction is what the Roborock H6 combines, according to the company. It features the first LiPo (lithium-polymer) battery in a handheld vacuum, which delivers 90-minutes of operation in Eco-mode or 10-minutes in Max-mode.

The Roborock H6 weighs 3lbs and has a power of 420W, which translates to 140AW (air watts). It features a five-layer filter system, front and rear HEPA filters, capturing 99.97% of particles, according to the company.

The OLED screen displays information like the current mode, the amount of charge and time left, maintenance reminders and more. It comes with a wall mount as well as a complete suite of accessories.

The Roborock H6 will be available in the second quarter going for $449.

Roborock S6 Pure

In addition to the H6, Roborock is adding the new S6 Pure to its intelligent robot vacuum line-up. It features the same laser-guided navigation as the S6, but at a more affordable price. Thirteen sensors allow it to easily find its way around while vacuuming or mopping.

The Robotock S6 Pure will be available in the second quarter going for $549.