At CES 2021, Roborock has announced the S7 robot vacuum that features one of the fastest sonic mops on the market. It is enough to tackle dried-on dirt with technology designed to lift when a carpet is detected to offer a more efficient, convenient single cleaning session without interruption. The company has added “elbow grease” to its latest model.

The Roborock S7 offers a variety of high-intensity scrub settings from 1,650 times/min to 3,000 times/min, easily disintegrating surface dirt and breaking up even the toughest, dried-on messes. It features VibraRise tech that automatically lifts the mop when carpets are detected. It enables the S7 to mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in one, single cleaning session, without interruption. The mop is also lifted as the S7 returns to the dock, ensuring just-cleaned floors remain clean.

Roborock S7’s upgraded main brush hugs the ground better for more effective agitation, maximizing a strong 2500Pa of suction. There is a 5,200mAh battery that offers up to three hours of cleaning in quiet mode. You can control the robot vacuum via Roborock’s iOS and Android app which features an easy-to-navigate interface to allow consumers to manage cleaning schedules and customize preferences. The Smart mapping provides real-time reports on the robot’s exact route during each clean, providing insight into the areas mopped and vacuumed. The device is Alexa, Google Home and Siri-enabled. It responds to voice commands.

The next-gen Roborock S7 will be available on Amazon in the United States on March 24 for an MSRP of USD 649.

“Our goal with every Roborock product is convenience,” said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. “The robot mopping process in the past has been arduous, needing customer time and input to set barriers or zones. The S7 completely transforms the mopping experience through surface recognition technology designed to automatically lift the mop element and avoid carpets, making mopping completely effortless while also delivering a deeper clean than ever before.”