OnePlus 8 series is expected to be launched in the upcoming days. However, the OnePlus brand ambassador, Robert Downey Jr. has been spotted using the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro.

The original image was reportedly seen on Instagram, uploaded by director Sam Jones. However, it has since been deleted. However, certain other Instagram users have reuploaded the image.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and feature punch-hole displays. The Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Via: Twitter