OnePlus 8 series
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 series is expected to be launched in the upcoming days. However, the OnePlus brand ambassador, Robert Downey Jr. has been spotted using the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro.

The original image was reportedly seen on Instagram, uploaded by director Sam Jones. However, it has since been deleted. However, certain other Instagram users have reuploaded the image.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and feature punch-hole displays. The Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. 

Via: Twitter

You May Also Like

OnePlus pours in $30 million to boosts 5G research and development

OnePlus chief Pete Lau recently announced that going forward, OnePlus is going ‘all in on 5G’, starting with the OnePlus 8 series.

Apple chief Tim Cook feels the coronavirus situation in China is getting under control

Apple’s supply chain has had to feel the brunt of coronavirus outbreak, but Apple CEO Tim Cook feels the situation is now getting under control in China.

Coronavirus outbreak might delay Apple’s iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 12

The coronavirus outbreak might delay the iPhone SE 2’s launch and even push back the production of iPhone 12 series by at least a month.