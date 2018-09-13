RIP iPhone X, iPhone SE and 6s, sacrifices are sometimes necessary

We knew that the iPhone X was probably going to be discontinued after the launch of yesterday’s iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr but we didn’t expect it to happen this fast. Neither were we expecting the SE and the 6s to tag along. Plus, there’s another thing that’s going missing from the box of the new devices.

Yesterday we saw the arrival of many new Apple products. Before that, we saw that the Apple Store had shut down in order to make changes in the items available in the store. When the site went back up we found out many devices were missing. We knew that the iPhone X was rumored to be going out the door, but it didn’t go alone. The iPhone SE and iPhone 6s were also missing. These could be taken as sacrifices that are necessary in order to make the new iPhone models sell more, but there’s another sacrifice. Apparently, Apple wants to sell more AirPods and to do this, they’ve decided to stop including dongles in the box of their new iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr. How’s that for marketing strategy?