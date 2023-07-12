Amazon is offering up to 66% savings, or up to $125 on selected Ring doorbells, alarms, security cameras, and bundles during this Amazon Prime Day. The deal includes the Ring Video Doorbells, the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), Floodlights, Stick Up Cam, and complete security kits and systems. You might also be interested in our dedicated home appliances and gadgets posts, where we included even more doorbells, alarms, and other security equipment.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $55 $100 Save $45 The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a 1080p HD video doorbell with improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity. It can be powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connected to doorbell wires for constant power. It is easy to set up and can be connected to Alexa for added convenience. Ring Protect Plan allows you to see recorded for up to 180 days. $55 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 $65 $190 Save $125 Amazon offers a special deal that includes the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) that bundles the Ring Camera for just $10. It’s a no-brainer, especially if you’re after a smart speaker with a display, and a more secure home. $65 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell can record up to 1080p FHD resolution and has motion detection. It’s easy to install, and set up. It has various privacy zone, night vision, and a synchronous connection with smartphones that can automatically send you a notification when someone triggers the built-in motion sensor, or presses the doorbell. It has a Ring subscription that can record and store videos for up to 180 days, and it supports Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Stick Up Cam $60 $100 Save $40 Ring Stick Up Cam is a battery-powered camera that allows users to see, hear, and speak to people from their phone, tablet, or Echo device. With Live View and the Ring app, users can check in on their home at any time. The camera can be mounted on a wall or placed on a flat surface and can be connected to other Ring devices for a comprehensive home security system. It is easy to set up, simply by inserting the battery pack and connecting to Wi-Fi. $60 at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam $30 $60 Save $30 The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is the perfect security camera, supporting 1080p HD video, night vision, and two-way communication. It's affordable, works with Alexa-compatible devices, and provides versatile mounting options and important alerts. $30 at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery) $120 $170 Save $50 The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus allows users to watch over their home in 1080p HD video with Color Night Vision. The camera has two motion-activated LED spotlights that turn on when they detect motion and can sound a built-in security siren. The camera's motion detection can be customized with customizable motion zones, and the device can be easily powered with the Quick Release Battery Pack. The camera also features Two-Way Talk. With a Ring Protect Plan, users can record all their videos and review what they missed for up to 180 days. The camera also works with Alexa. $120 at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Camera $120 $200 Save $80 The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a motion-activated 1080p FHD camera. It can automatically send you notifications upon detection, and provide live-view through the ring app to your Alexa-enabled devices and smartphone. It has Color Night Vision and LED floodlights, as well as customizable motion zones. $120 at Amazon

We have a wide variety of deals on several camera systems, if you’re looking to step up security at your home or office. The Ring Stick Up Cam is 40% off, offering easy setup and great functionality, and set of features. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is an excellent alternative for outside monitoring, while the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is perfectly suited to be placed indoors.

Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit $120 $200 Save $80 Keep your home safe with the Ring Alarm 8-piece kit that comes with one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, one range extender, and tons of cool features. 5-piece kit 8-piece kit 14-piece kit

Amazon also offers massive savings on the Ring Alarm system. You can save up to 40% on the 14-piece, 5-piece, and 8-piece kits. The largest kit is ideal for 2-4 bedroom homes, and includes a Base Station, two Keypads, eighth Contact Sensors, two Motion Sensors, and one Range extender to cover the entire land. It’s an excellent deal, and a must-have if you’re moving or want to improve your security.

