The Right to Repair law was introduced in the US House not that long ago, and it now seems like that President Joe Biden might direct the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to create and set out the rules that would affect the giant corporations such as Apple.

Reported by Bloomberg, the new rules set out by the FTC would prevent all manufacturers from limiting consumer options when repairing products at independent repair shops, or on their own. The new presidential directive is also expected to talk about mobile phone developers that may also be regulated in the near future. As it stands right now, it’s unclear how the likes of Apple and other manufacturers will be affected, since the FTC will set out its own rules and determine what’s required to force companies to follow the new rules.

Meanwhile, there are multiple states in the US that have introduced “Right to Repair” legislation to help consumers and force companies to play a fair game. Unsurprisingly, Apple is one of the many companies that is against the new legislation and is currently trying to fight back by citing that the independent repair shops without oversight would compromise on security, safety and quality. The Right to Repair bills would however give repair manuals and easy access to parts to consumers to repair their own products.

Brian Deese, a White House economic adviser, said that the new rules will be aimed at creating “greater competition in the economy, in service of lower prices for American families and higher wages for American workers”.

In the report that was published in May, the FTC has specifically mentioned Apple over its authorized repair program and for not allowing many of its hardware components to be publicly and openly available to its customers.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but Apple alongside other big companies are expected to continue to try their best to put pressure on the lawmakers, although it’s unlikely at this stage that anything will come out of it. We’ll have to wait and see what happens and what the proposed Right to Repair draft looks like from FTC, and how it could impact Apple and other big companies in the US.