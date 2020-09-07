HongmengOS or HarmonyOS has been in the headlines for quite some time, ever since HUAWEI lost its license for Android and access to Google Mobile Services (GMS). It managed to mitigate the problem well by using AOSP version of Android for its recent smartphone models, and investing time, money, and effort into building its own ecosystem under the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) umbrella.

The end goal, according to various reports, is for HUAWEI to utilize its own, in-house operating system, which has been in the works for quite some time, and which was detailed at the 2019 HUAWEI Developer Conference.

According to a recent report, HUAWEI will likely unveil a new version of HarmonyOS at the upcoming Developer Conference on Thursday, September 10. It will allegedly be called HongmengOS (HarmonyOS) 2.0, and a slew of products based on it will be announced down the road.

The report is citing CEO Richard Yu in saying that a smartphone running on HarmonyOS already exists, and customers should expect one to be commercially available next year.

However, HUAWEI aims to use this operating system on more products, not just smartphones, including laptops, wearables, as well as their auto-related products.

The report also cites Richard Yu saying that “this year’s Huawei smartwatch products will also be equipped with Hongmeng OS. In the future, all of Huawei’s IoT products, including PCs, tablets, and even mobile phones, may use Hongmeng OS.“

Richard Yu also talked about the difficulties and trying to overcome them, related to the next-generation Kirin 9000 chip, which will be powering the upcoming Mate 40-series of phones. TSMC is manufacturing the 5nm chip around the clock in order to deliver most, if not the entire order to HUAWEI, as September 15 is the date new US sanctions come into effect that will put an end, hopefully temporarily, to the HUAWEI and TSMC collaboration.

Source: QQ