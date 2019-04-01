Huawei CEO Richard Yu on foldable phones’ future, prices, and more

After the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro event, company CEO Richard Yu sat down with members of the international media to talk about several topics concerning the new phones, as well as the company, its vision, future, and other topics. One of the things he touched upon was the foldable Huawei Mate X. Yu believes that in a couple of years, when the technology will mature, prices for foldable smartphones will come down to the level of prices for current flagship smartphones.

I think that on a flagship level in two years, half of our devices could be foldable. I really enjoy using the Mate X. I use it for work all the time, it’s really useful having the larger screen when reading charts and graphs or just for browsing the web — Richard Yu

The executive also revealed the fact that Huawei wants to literally fold half of its smartphone portfolio within two years. That not only testifies to Huawei’s commitment to foldable smartphones, but it is also a good indication that the foldable form factor will eventually become the standard. Offering users two form factors in two different sizes, depending on the folded or unfolded state, is what key manufacturers will start pursuing in the near future.

If you want to read about what Richard Yu also told journalists about the P30 Pro, 5G, politics, and other topics, read the entire interview at the source link below.