Richard Yu details Huawei and Honor strategies, targets, aims for first spot

Earlier this week a report cited Huawei CEO Richard Yu saying that his company will overtake Samsung in 2020. After managing to steal the second place from Apple in 2018, Huawei made no secret about its intentions to dominate the smartphone world. Richard Yu posted about the company’s targets in his Weibo account, detailing the strategies that lay ahead of both Huawei and Honor moving forward.

Yu aims for Huawei to become the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. As far as its other brand is concerned, Honor, Richard Yu sees it as being the largest smartphone manufacturer in China, evolving to the fourth place globally. If he succeeds steering the company in that direction, both brands, Huawei and Honor, will be in the top four, with Apple and Samsung separating them.

Yu also said that Huawei will offer all the support Honor needs in developing last-generation products, as well as distribution channels and retail strategies.

This year, Huawei and Honor will probably become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world — Richard Yu

Huawei launched the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones last month, and is preparing for the fall flagship with the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. Meanwhile the Honor 20 is being prepared to follow in the footsteps of its successful predecessor, the Honor 10.