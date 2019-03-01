Huawei had a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Fold but killed it

The Huawei Mate X and the Samsung Galaxy Fold are taking the fight for supremacy between the two companies to the new form factor. While both are foldable smartphones they approach the philosophy differently. Huawei has an out-folding design with a single screen, while Samsung has an in-folding construction employing two screens: one on the outside, and one on the inside.

Speaking to Business Insider, Huawei CEO Richard Yu said the company had at least three designs it was working on simultaneously, including one similar to what Samsung decided to finally go with.

We had several solutions, but we canceled them. We had three projects simultaneously. We had something even better than that, killed by me. It was bad. — Richard Yu

Manufacturers are often experimenting with several prototypes before deciding on a single one that will be commercially available. “I feel having two screens, a front screen and a back screen, makes the phone too heavy“, said Yu, regarding the construction of the Galaxy Fold.