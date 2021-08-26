Google has already shared official images of the upcoming Pixel 6 series and has also revealed that there will be two models – the Google Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, both of which will support mmWave 5G. The new flagships will be powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset, which is said to be produced by Samsung.

Reuters has found out that Samsung will also provide the modem in the Pixel 6 series. The Korean firm is “one of only three companies in the world capable of making 5G modems that connect devices to wireless data network”, says the article. The other two companies are Qualcomm and MediaTek.

“Samsung told Reuters its new modem technology was capable of millimeter wave networking, and Google said its new phones will support millimeter wave networks as previous versions did, though neither company would comment directly on whether they are working together on the new Pixel.”

This would allow Samsung to have a potentially very big, very serious client committed to providing mmWave to its high-end, premium flagship devices. As a result, it could net Samsung a lot more partnerships. It may be able to provide more of its technology to other phone manufacturers, potentially undercutting MediaTek and Qualcomm to gain a more significant market share. It’s also important to keep in mind that Samsung has never sold its 5G modem chip technology to other manufacturers, and Google would be the first.

Google’s own Tensor chipset will power the Google Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display and feature three cameras on the back; a wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide, and a 4X optical-zoom telephoto lens. The smaller Pixel 6 5G will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and lack the telephoto camera from the Pro device. The new Pixel 6 duo is expected to be announced at the end of September or sometime in October.

