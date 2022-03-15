Apple finally lets you restore your Apple Watch firmware using an iPhone

If you ever had a software issue with an Apple Watch, it was always troublesome to restore it to factory settings, especially if you had a few bugs that prevented you from properly using the watch. It appears that Apple is aware of the problem, and if you updated your iPhone to the latest iOS 15.4 update, and your watch is on watchOS 8.5 or later, you will be able to restore the smartwatch just by using your iPhone.

Apple finally started rolling out iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, and more to eligible devices, and we covered the updates in full detail. The latest iOS 15.4 update brings a unique feature to the iPhone, that lets users restore it if an update doesn’t go as planned or if something acts out of the ordinary. Unfortunately, if a user receives a red exclamation mark, the user will have to follow the steps online and visit an Apple Authorized Repair Service to reset the firmware.

If the Apple Watch shows an iPhone and a watch next to each other, this is what the Apple website states.

“Your Apple Watch might show an animation asking you to bring it close to an iPhone if your watch experiences a problem that requires it to be updated or restored. You might also see a red exclamation point on your watch.” If your Apple Watch with watchOS 8.5 or later displays an animation showing a watch and iPhone being brought close together, follow these steps:

Make sure that an iPhone is nearby. The iPhone needs to have iOS 15.4 or later, it needs to be connected to Wi-Fi* with Bluetooth turned on, and it needs to be unlocked. Put your Apple Watch on its charger. Double-click the side button (the button below the circular Digital Crown) on your Apple Watch. Follow the steps that appear on the iPhone.