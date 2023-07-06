Reserve at Samsung Save $50 on your next Samsung foldable now! Reserve the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 and get up to $50 in Samsung Credit. This credit can be used when you pre-order the new devices. There's no obligation either — simply provide your name and email address, and that's it! See at Samsung

Samsung has officially announced its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, set for July 26 at 11 am UTC (7 am ET, 4 am PT). The event will showcase the latest foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6. If you've been considering upgrading to Samsung's latest foldables, you're in the right place as the company is already offering a special opportunity to save $50 on your pre-order.

For a limited time, Samsung is giving potential Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 customers a chance to save $50 on their purchase. In addition to the pre-order credit, Samsung is also offering additional perks such as extended Samsung Care+ coverage, exclusive color options, instant trade-in credit, zero percent financing, and more.

The great thing about reserving these devices is that there's no commitment required. All you need to do is provide your name and email address; no debit or credit card details are necessary. All you need to do is provide your basic details like name and email address. There's no need to enter any debit or credit card information. If, after the official launch, you find the price too steep, you can simply choose not to order. But if you do decide to go ahead, you'll have a free $50 credit towards your purchase.

The reservation process is pretty straightforward. Use the link given above (or this) to visit the official Samsung website, input your contact information and click "Reserve now." You'll then receive an email confirming your reservation. When Samsung officially releases the new devices, they'll email you the preorder details, and you can decide whether to complete the purchase.

With the launch just around the corner, it's a good idea to reserve your device now. If you're interested in learning more about the upcoming Galaxy devices, be sure to check out our comprehensive guides on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9. And more importantly, stay tuned to Pocketnow for coverage of the launch and all the latest updates.