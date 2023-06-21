Samsung's 2023 Smart TV lineup is impressive, and the company has now introduced a new addition, the Samsung 98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV. While many find a 55-inch or 65-inch TV sufficient, Samsung understands the desire for a truly immersive home theater experience, and the the 98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV is the perfect choice for such enthusiasts.

This smart TV, as the name suggests, features a big 98-inch QLED 4K screen complete with Direct Full Array and Quantum HDR+ technologies for best-in-class picture quality. The TV boasts a three-bezel-less design and automatically up-scales the image for the big screen. The audio is handled by Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony 3.0, and Dolby Atmos. The TV has been priced at $7,999 and goes on sale next month.

But guess what? You can already save $1,500 on this gigantic smart TV!

Customers who reserve the smart TV before July 2 get a $500 discount. The reservation process is pretty simple since Samsung only requires your full name and email ID — there's no need to provide card details or address. The company will send you a $500 voucher when the early orders open up.

Once the early order period (July 3 to July 23) begins, you will get an additional $1,000 off in addition to the $500 coupon, bringing down the price to $6,500. That's not all! Samsung sweetens the deal by bundling its premium $1,000 Q800C Q Series Soundbar for free as well as by providing free delivery and in-home installation.

And, although $6,500 may seem pricey for a smart TV, it's worth noting that similar options from LG and Sony come with an even higher price tag. What makes Samsung's TV deal even more appealing is that you don't have to make any upfront payment — simply provide your email address and name, and you'll qualify for a fantastic $1,500 discount.