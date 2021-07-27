The latest information makes us believe that Apple has high sales expectations for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Rumors claim that Cupertino could’ve ordered a massive amount of A15 chips to be meet the demand of its new smartphone.

According to supply chain sources cited by CNBeta, Apple has ordered more than 100 million A15 chips to its supplier TSMC, as we are inching closer to the launch of the new iPhone 13 lineup. And it seems that Cupertino may have also asked its suppliers to boost production by more than 25 percent for the new smartphone. This would increase Apple’s iPhone 13 production to 100 million units, which easily surpasses the 75 million iPhone 12 units that were initially produced last year.

Today’s report says that Apple’s new A15 chip will be based on the same 5nm process as the current A14 chip found in the latest iPhone 12 and the 10.9-inch iPad Air. These new chips would offer improved performance and power efficiency, as they are said to feature a six-core CPU with four high-efficiency cores and two high-performance cores. Now, this matches what we get in the current A14 chip. However, we would still manage to get performance and battery life improvements because of its enhanced version. The new tech that’s expected to come in the new iPhone 13 lineup could also help to achieve that goal, and let’s not forget that rumors say that the new iPhone 13 could also come with larger batteries.

In other news, Apple could also be planning on improving the chassis of its future iPhone models. According to a report by JP Morgan Chase, Cupertino could start using titanium alloy in the case design of the iPhone 14 or next year’s iPhone lineup. We know that Apple is already using this material in some Apple Watch Series 6 models and that the physical Apple Card is also made out of titanium, so getting a new iPhone with titanium may not be so hard to believe.

