Reports claim Exynos 2200 is only a minor improvement over previous gen

Samsung finally unveiled its Galaxy S22 series yesterday. Just like the previous generation S-series smartphone, the new smartphone series from Samsung also comes in two variants: one with Exynos 2200 and one with Snapdragon 8 Gen1. Earlier today, we reported which regions will get the Exynos variant and which will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 variant of Galaxy S22. Now, multiple reports claim that Exynos 2200 isn't a major upgrade over the Exynos 2100.

Samsung announced Exynos 2200 chipset just days before it officially unveiled the S22 series. At the time, Samsung announced that the Exynos 2200 is Samsung's best chip. The chipset is based on a 4nm node process and features ARM's v9 architecture. It's the first chipset from Samsung that has been built in partnership with AMD. However, according to YouTube TechAltar, Exynos 2200 is only 5% faster than the Exynos 2100 (in terms of CPU performance).

Even though the chipset comes with AMD's RDNA 2-based Xclipse 920 GPU, the GPU of the Exynos 2200 only performs 17% better than the previous gen, as per TechAltar. However, there's a 115% bump in the NPU performance so things like image processing and data indexing should be fast now. It remains to be seen how the chip performs in real-life. But, as the YouTuber points out, it's not surprising that Samsung has tried to hide the performance metrics of the chipset and even tried to cancel its dedicated launch event.

What are your expectations from the Exynos 2200? if given a choice, which variant of the Galaxy S22 would you like to buy: Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen1-based? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Wccftech