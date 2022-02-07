We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Report: We could get at least four new M2 Macs this year

By Samuel Martinez February 7, 2022, 4:37 pm
Rumors about Apple’s upcoming Spring event are getting more interesting as we get closer to it. The latest information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who believes we may get several exciting surprises this year.

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, Apple will hold a special virtual event on March 8 to announce the new iPad Air and a new version of the iPhone SE. He also reiterates that both models will arrive with 5G support and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip under the hood. He also claims that Cupertino will launch at least one new Mac in spring, but he doesn’t clarify whether this new Mac will also take part in Apple’s upcoming event or if it will be announced separately.

Rumors suggest that this new Mac could be a new high-end Mac mini that would feature Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside the chassis. So this is bad news for those waiting for a new 27-inch iMac. Previous rumors claim that this product may not launch until the second half of 2022, and some even believe it may not be announced until August or September.

The rumors get more interesting when we find out that Apple may be working on at least four new M2-powered Macs, including a new refresh for the popular Apple MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and an entry-level Mac mini. Gurman believes that the new products may arrive before 2022 comes to an end, so we may have a long wait ahead of us to see Apple’s new Mac lineup.

Whatever the case, Mark Gurman also explains that the new models will feature some changes. These changes include the possible removal of the Touch Bar from the new entry-level MacBook Pro, which is also expected to lack a ProMotion Display. Still, remember to take this and every other rumor with some salt, even though most rumors seem to go along the same lines.

Source: Bloomberg

Via: MacRumors

