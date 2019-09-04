Report: The low-cost iPhone SE is coming back next year

The low-cost iPhone SE was a success in Apple’s line-up — what Apple phone isn’t, really? — but the Cupertino-based company discontinued the device, and replaced it with another low-cost model, the iPhone Xr, granted, at a much higher price point.

According to a recent Nikkei report, Apple is considering bringing back the iPhone SE (whatever the successor’s name will be). The low-cost iPhone would reportedly arrive in spring of 2020, with its sole purpose to bite a huge chunk our of Huawei’s market share in China.

Though the name and price of the new model hasn’t been decided, it is viewed as the latest generation of the iPhone SE — Nikkei

Apple’s iPhone sales have been slowing down mostly due to the U.S.-China trade war, but also due to the fact that the current devices in the line-up are rather expensive, and people in emerging markets can’t really afford to own one.

This would be the first time Apple would release iPhones in two cycles. It usually launches the line-up of smartphones in the third quarter of the year, in time for the Holiday season, with sales then slowing down towards spring. Launching a low-cost iPhone would keep it engaged with the competition.

This upcoming low-cost iPhone will be similar in size to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8, Nikkei reports, citing several unnamed sources. “The model will share most of the same components with the flagship iPhones this year, and it will feature the lower-cost liquid crystal display that will help Apple achieve the lower starting price-tag, although the final pricing for the model is not yet settled“, the report goes.