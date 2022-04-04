Report suggests TCL could become second largest TV manufacturer

TCL is one of the fastest-growing brands in the TV industry, and it’s one of the most popular companies to offer high-end smart TVs at affordable prices. In recent years, the company took off as it started integrating Roku and Android TV OS into its devices. A new report now suggests that thanks to the recent boost and popularity, TCL could take over LG and become the second-largest TV manufacturer on the market.

A report from Omdia (via The Elec) suggests that LG could be dethroned from its second position as the TV market leader. The report states that TCL is trying to secure 36.5 million display panels, while LG Electronics is planning to have 34.3 million units available. The difference isn’t massive, but it could help TCL dethrone one of the best-known companies in the industry. The report also doesn’t mention shipments, which could make or break this report. It’s worth noting that TCL shipped 24.57 million TVs in 2021, while LG managed to ship 27.33 million.

The gap between LG and TCL has narrowed in the past few years, and it went from 6.84 million units to only 2.76 million units. The report also claims that LG focused on high-value products such as OLED and premium LCD panel TVs in the past, and it focused less on the affordable market.

If all things work out in favor of TCL, the company could overtake LG Electronics as soon as this year, but we’ll only know this sometime next year, when both companies report their profits and annual reports. When it comes to revenue, it won’t be easy to beat LG, since it has a more established market share and brand recognition, but it's undeniable that TCL’s marketing strategy appears to be paying out.