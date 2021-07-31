The ongoing covid-19 pandemic has affected the tech world in different ways. Some companies have been struggling to get the necessary components to launch their upcoming smartphones, and some of these devices have also been put on hold until the situation improves. However, laptop sales have been amazing since most people are now forced to work or study from home, and some of the best-selling devices are Chromebooks, according to the latest Canalys report.

The latest data from Canalys shows that PC and tablet sales had another quarter of annual growth. Shipments went up by 10 percent, which means 1.17 million units out of which 11.9 million units were Chromebooks which reached a 75 percent annual growth that outperforms other PC market categories. In other words, Chromebooks manages to account for 13 percent of the total shipments.

Of course, this isn’t as amazing as the 350 percent growth reported during the first quarter, but Chromebooks are more popular than Windows laptops, Macs and tablets. The top 5 brands were HP, Lenovo, Acer, Dell and Samsung. First place goes to HP with 4.2 million devices launched during this period, Lenovo reached 2.6 million, and Acer managed to reach the 1.6 million mark. Dell placed fourth, and its case is curious as it saw a decline in its shipment numbers, while Samsung, who came last, managed to reach a 300 percent YoY growth.

Canalys Research Analyst Himani Mukka explained that:

“The success of Chromebooks is proving to be remarkably resilient. Their growth streak has extended well beyond the height of the pandemic as they have cemented a healthy position across all end-user segments in the industry. Even as key markets like North America and Western Europe have seen schools begin to open up, shipments remain elevated as governments and education ecosystems plan for long-term integration of Chromebooks within digital learning processes. With Chrome’s hold over the education space relatively secure, Google is set to bet big on the commercial segment this year. We expect to see a strong focus on attracting small businesses with updated services, such as the new ‘Individual’ subscription tier for Google Workspace and promotions on CloudReady licenses to repurpose old PCs for deployment alongside existing Chromebook fleets. However, with Apple eyeing to expand its M1 success into the commercial space and Microsoft launching Windows 11 later this year, the PC OS race is set to be the most hotly contested it has been in a long time.”

Source Canalys

Via 9to5Google