According to the latest reports, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S11 line-up (and possibly its second foldable smartphone) at a special event scheduled for February 18, 2020.

The 2020 line-up will mirror the current one, according to chatter, with three models (6.3-, 6.7-, and 6.9-inches), with 5G variants planned for all of them.

LetsGoDigital suggests that the Galaxy S11 and S11+ will feature a penta-camera setup. That’s five cameras, among which a 108MP main, 5x telephoto lens, Bright Night camera (for low light), and a ToF sensor. There’s no word on what the fifth camera could be (possibly a wide-angle lens), but then again, this is a report, and the renders are there to illustrate what the report suggests.

It is also said that there will be a smaller punch-hole on the display (for the selfie shooter), a display which is tipped to be Dynamic OLED with QHD resolution and 90Hz to 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery size is reportedly going to increase to 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh for the Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11e, respectively.

Source: LetsGoDigital