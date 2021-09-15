Last month we saw Samsung launch several new devices with tons of amazing upgrades. One of the most interesting features is the under-display camera that’s found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Several rumors have suggested that Samsung has been working to include this technology in the Galaxy S series. Still, the latest tweet from Ice Universe claims that we will have to wait a bit longer, as he claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will still feature a display with a punch-hole design.

The latest rumors suggest that we can expect great things from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, just not everything we hoped for. Well-known leaker Ice Universe posted a Tweet claiming that “It can be confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series still uses Hole, and still uses the same camera area design as the S21.”

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series still uses Hole, and still uses the same camera area design as the S21 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 14, 2021

We can’t confirm or deny this information, but we can advise you to take this like every other rumor, with tons of salt. We can understand that Samsung may want to skip on the under-display cameras in the Galaxy S22 series, as the current UDC in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shoots in 4MP resolution, which means that users will most likely use the 10MP selfie camera on the cover display for selfies and video.

However, it’s not all bad news, as we have also received information suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will feature a 50MP primary camera sensor, along with a 12MP tele camera with 3X optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera lens. Unfortunately, camera upgrades would only be limited to the back, as the selfie camera in the future Galaxy S series may once again pack a 10MP as the Galaxy S21 series.

Via GSM Arena

Source Twitter