Report suggests minor upgrades for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Those waiting for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL already know to expect a new camera arrangement with multiple lenses. The past Pixel phone models were already great shooters, and we can expect this year’s models to be even better. A recent report details some of the changes under the hood Google is preparing. Obviously, we can expect both Pixel 4 devices to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855, or even Snapdragon 855 Plus, as they usually get the flagship processor of the year.

However, the report suggests that both models will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, a step up from the 4GB on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from 2018. A 128GB storage option is mentioned as a possibility for both devices, and it looks like the displays will be taller, as the screen resolution is slightly larger. The Pixel 4 will come in at 2280 x 1080 resolution, compared to the 2160 x 1080 resolution on the Pixel 3. Similarly, the Pixel 4 XL will have a 3040 x 1440 display, up from the 2960 x 1440-pixel screen on the Pixel 3 XL.

Both 2019 Pixel models are expected to be unveiled around October, but, judging by the amount of leaks both this year and last year, we should know everything about them by the time they become official.