Report suggests Galaxy S11 launch date

Is it too early for Galaxy S11 launch date rumors? Definitely, way too early! …but then again we’re already hearing 2020 iPhone rumors and the iPhone 11 was official introduced just a couple of weeks ago. According to a recent report, the 2020 Galaxy S flagship — which isn’t even sure it will be called the Galaxy S11, as the company is rethinking its naming strategy — codenamed Picasso, will launch on February 18, 2020.

The report itself doubts the source of the information, but then again, for the past two generation phones, meaning Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S9, Samsung made the announcements in February, before MWC. MWC 2020 kicks off on February 24, 2020, so a Galaxy S11 — or whatever its name will be — announcement and event a week prior would make sense, especially considering past announcements.

With the rumor mill in motion, we’re expecting to hear more details as we’re inching closer to 2020, and features, renders, and all the good stuff will start to surface.