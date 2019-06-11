Android

Report: Sony working on a six-camera Xperia smartphone

Contents

Remember the penta-camera on the Nokia 9 PureView? We might soon see a hexa-camera smartphone, one that will allegedly have six cameras on the back, and it is reportedly being developed by Sony. In addition to the six cameras on the back, the phone would also feature two front-facers, for a total of eight cameras, according to the report.

It is unknown how these cameras will be arranged, in what pattern, and what their main functionality will be. It is too early to speculate, as “the device is still in development”, according to the original report. It would, however, make sense to have at least a main shooter, a wide-angle lens, a zoom lens, and a ToF sensor, inside that particular arrangement.

Since it very early stages of development, it is probably going to be a 2020 phone, but Sony could surprise everyone if it manages to prepare the phone by end of this year. If the report is accurate, we’ll hear more about this device in the future.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, hexa-camera, Leaks, News, Rumors, Sony
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.