Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung ships its Galaxy smartphones with an app called "Game Optimizing Service." This app's description and how it works haven't been described anywhere by Samsung nor it can be disabled by the user. Several users now claim that this app optimizes the performance of about 10,000 apps, but while doing so, its performance is limited.

Twitter user GaryeonHan and Korean netizens posted a list of 10,000 apps that are apparently subjected to "performance limits". This was demonstrated by a YouTuber who changed the 3D Mark Benchmark's app package name to deceive Samsung’s software, and the results suggest that Samsung indeed does throttle apps on its smartphones.

The list of apps that are being throttled includes popular apps such as Instagram, Netflix, Snapchat, TikTok, and even some Google apps. Moreover, Samsung seems to be slowing down some of its own apps as well. Of course, benchmarking apps like as 3DMark, GeekBench, and others are excluded from the list.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm anything about this, but it's safe to assume that the company is doing this to optimize battery life. While it's a valid point that apps normally do not require full resources to perform at their peak level, it's also worth noting that users aren’t getting the performance they paid for. We expect Samsung to release a statement regarding this soon so stay tuned to Pocketnow for more updates on this.

Have you noticed some particular apps slowing down on your smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Android Authority