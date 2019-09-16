Android

Report: OnePlus 7T Pro won’t make it to the U.S. but the 5G McLaren Edition will

The United States was lucky enough to get the OnePlus 7 Pro, and not the OnePlus 7, which was confined to the rest of the world, but the situation is going to be the opposite with the upcoming phones. According to Max J. on Twitter, this time around the U.S. will get the OnePlus 7T, and not the OnePlus 7T Pro, which will be available worldwide.

There are no details behind such a possible decision from the company, except maybe for the fact that being a T model, it will bring slight improvements to the internals. Rumors talk about a new 8/256GB base model, instead of 6/128GB, and a move to the Snapdragon 855 Plus from the standard 855. A somewhat larger, 4,085mAh battery, is also rumored to power the OnePlus 7T Pro.

By contrast, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition will be a Verizon exclusive in the United States, alongside the OnePlus 7T. We’ll revert with more details once we get additional confirmation on the above.

