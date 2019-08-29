Apparently the October launch rumors were a tad off for the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is definitely coming, with a possible 5G variant. According to the latest report, the launch date for the OnePlus 7T Pro is September 26, and the company is allegedly holding a special event in India.

As usual, the T-iteration of OnePlus phones is a spec bump, and we can expect the same to be true for the 7T and the 7T Pro. The report suggests an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 128- and 256GB storage options.

The display is hinted to be a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a smaller notch for the 16MP selfie camera. The back camera system will consist allegedly of a main 48MP shooter, a 16MP and a 12MP camera.

These are the specs of the 7T, but we can expect similar internals for the 7T Pro as well, and we’re pretty sure a full spec sheet, like the one above, will get leaked fairly soon.