There aren’t too many players on the laptop market, and we usually see the same names over and over again. It’s the same this time around, but it’s interesting to see that the notebook market has grown 8% Year-over-Year in Q3 2021, with Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Apple on the top positions.

Strategy Analytics concluded that the notebook market grew 8% YoY in Q3 2021, and reported that Lenovo dominated the market and sold 15.3 million devices, taking a market share of 23% with an increase of 5% YoY. HP came second with selling 14.3 million devices, taking 21% of the market share, while Dell came third with 12.2 million devices and 18% market share.

Strategy Analytics says that there was more demand for premium computers as companies offered better discounts and promotional offers, especially to students. It’s also no question that the current situation around the world has helped fuel the market and this category as more people were required to work remotely and from home.

“The commercial customers’ upgrade kicked in as some employees returned to in-person work with the target to improve productivity. Education demand (including consumer) was better in the developed market as back to university discounts gave consumers good reason to upgrade now rather than later. It’s worth noting that the shortage of components and rising prices for manufacturing and freight costs also delayed some orders for many vendors. In other words, shipments could have been even higher.”

Interestingly, Apple managed to capture 10% market share. It sold 6.5 million devices, many of which were likely the M1 running MacBook Air and 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro devices, which proved to be very successful. The 10% growth is quite large for a company such as Apple, which only makes computers above the $1,000 mark.

Asus came fifth with 5.1 million units and an 8% market share. In total, 66.8 million devices were sold in Q3 2021, which likely would’ve been more if there were no chip shortages and other problems that affect the entire industry and the global market.