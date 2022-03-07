Report: No iMac Pro or Mac Pro, but a surprise unveiling at the Apple Peek Performance event

Apple is hosting its 'Peek Performance' event tomorrow. The company is expected to announce a lot of products at the event, from a new iPhone SE with 5G to iPad Air 5th Gen to new Macs. A few rumors have also suggested that Apple will announce a new iMac Pro and/or a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chips at the event. However, a new tweet for reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will not announce the new Pro Mac models until the next year.

Highlighting his predictions for the Mac desktops expected in 2022 and 2023, Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple won't announce the iMac Pro or the Mac Pro with the Apple M-series chip at the Peek Performance event. In fact, the Macs are not expected to be announced throughout this year as Kuo says that they're coming in 2023.

In 2022, Kuo says that Apple will announce new a new Mac mini model. He says that the Mac mini 2022 will be more powerful than the last-gen, but doesn't provide an exact timeframe for its launch. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the powerful Mac mini could be launched as soon as tomorrow as the product is "ready to go."

Gurman says that Apple has been testing several versions of the new Mac mini with a new chip which could be M2 or a new version of the M1 Pro chip. This chipset contains an eight-core CPU (four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores) and 10 GPU cores, as per Gurman. According to him, Apple will debut the new Mac mini at tomorrow's event.

So what's the surprise unveiling?

Last week, a report detailed that Apple has been developing a new display called Apple Studio Display. Now, as per a new report, it could be unveiled as soon as tomorrow.

Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo both believe that Apple will debut a new 27-inch monitor this year. Gurman says that Apple finished the development of the new display "months ago" and it was supposed to be announced last year. However, it didn't happen and now Apple could launch the new display at the Apple event on March 8. Although none of the two reputed Apple analysts have pointed to the 'Studio Display' name, it can be deduced that both of them are talking about the Apple Studio Display.

“I also wouldn’t rule out Apple previewing its next-generation external display. I’m told Apple actually completed work on it months ago, and the device was due to launch soon after last year’s MacBook Pro. Apple’s last in-house monitor came in 2019 alongside the Intel Mac Pro. A monitor would also explain the “peek” spelling.”

It remains to be seen if Apple actually goes through and announces the new display at the event. It's worth noting that this display is different than the affordable display the company has been rumored to be working on. The display that could be unveiled tomorrow is expected to be targeted towards professionals, just like the Pro Display XDR. Hopefully, we'll get to know more soon at the Peek Performance event tomorrow.

Via: 9to5Mac, MacRumors