Report: New MacBook Air could arrive in the second half of 2022

We have new information about Apple's possible MacBook Air refresh. A new report from China suggests that we may get a new model of Cupertino's lightest and thinnest laptop in the second half of 2022, which coincides with previous rumors.

MacBook Air rumors have started to become more interesting. They mention many great things, new features, and even design changes for one of Apple's best-selling laptops.

The current version may not be as attractive to Apple fans that want something a bit power powerful, and that's easily understandable considering Apple's M1-powered laptop was announced back in November 2020. But we have great news for those waiting for a new MacBook Air model, as a new report from DigiTimes focused on laptop shipments mentioned that the MacBook Air could soon get a much-needed refresh.

Apple's MacBook series are high-end consumer devices, but can also be regarded as a business notebook model as they are favored by many companies or office workers, the sources indicated, adding that hot sales of MacBook Pro released in late 2021 have lingered into the first quarter of 2022, with shipment volumes higher than expected, and new MacBook Air set for launch in the second half of the year is expected to add further sales momentum.

Rumors suggest that the MacBook Air refresh will feature a 13.6-inch display, which isn't much larger than the 13.3-inch display found in the current model, but improvements don't stop there. Some believe that the new laptop will feature Apple's new M2 chip, which means that we could get the same 8-core CPU, but better 9 and 10-core GPU options to choose from. In contrast, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the new MacBook Air would not transition to Apple's new M2 chip. Instead, it could feature a modified M1 chip, but he didn't expand on the subject.

Further, the upcoming MacBook Air is also expected to feature an all-new design, more color options that may match the ones we see in the 24-inch iMac lineup, or maybe the colors we got in the latest iteration of iPad Air. Whatever the case, I'm not loving the thought of having white bezels and a white keyboard on these laptops, but only time will tell if we end up getting these changes.

Source: DigiTimes

Via: MacRumors