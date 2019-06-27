Report: Microsoft looking at AMD as Intel relationship ‘on shaky ground’

Microsoft is expected to hold a Surface event this fall where it is expected to announce updated hardware, and a recent report suggests that the company could be preparing a major shift for the internals. The processor, specifically, which could come from AMD, and not Intel. The report is citing unnamed Microsoft insiders that describe the company’s relationship with Intel as one being “on shaky ground”.

In addition to Microsoft already having prototype devices with AMD processors, the sources mentioned that there are also some pre-production models running on ARM processors. A future Surface Laptop could possibly run on the 12nm AMD Picasso platform, the report suggests, and there are allegedly Surface Pro prototypes running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

Microsoft is also reportedly developing its own ARM processor, a a custom SoC code-named Excalibur, which could be built by Qualcomm. Intel isn’t completely out, according to the report, as new Book and Pro models are expected to come in Intel flavors too. You can read more at the source link below.