The LG G9 ThinQ might lose more than just its flagship status. If a fairly recent report from Korea is to be believed, LG might be giving up completely on its G-line-up.

The report suggests that LG is shaking up its brand and device naming strategy. Machine translation of the original article suggests that said hole will be filled by the introduction of a new brand, or a new model name, with said phone being scheduled for the first half of the year.

At a recent new product briefing for domestic mobile operators, LG Electronics announced that it will abandon the ‘G’ brand and introduce a new brand. Automated translation from the report

The report suggests that this device will use a 7-series Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which is in line with previous reports, allowing for great performance at an affordable price point.

Source: Naver

Via: PhoneArena