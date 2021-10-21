A new report from Chinese media representatives claims that the new iPhone SE 3 will have an LCD display, and it could arrive as early as Q1 2022. There are some rumors that the new device would be based on the previous iPhone XR device instead of the iPhone 5’s design.

The new report (via GSMArena) claims that Apple may release the iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022 device) as soon as early next year, sometime in Q1 or Q2 2022. It’s unclear how credible this source is, but we previously heard a few rumors of this date.

There are also some rumors that the device could use a notch; however, it wouldn’t sport a Face ID face recognition sensor; instead, it would move the Touch ID fingerprint recognition feature to the side, much like what we’ve seen on the iPads. The phone also wouldn’t have an OLED display, instead, it would likely feature the Liquid Retina IPS panel. It’s currently unclear if the display size would remain at 6.1-inches as on the iPhone XR, or if Apple would decrease the size in favor of portability.

The previous generation of iPhone SE was last launched in 2020, and it was one of the most affordable devices back then and even today. A lot of people bought the previous SE as it offered flagship iPhone internals, albeit with a few caveats. The device didn’t have Night Mode camera functionality, and it lacked some features that were built-in to the cheapest flagship devices even, but it featured most of the fundamentals.

The brand new iPhone SE 3 (2022) is rumored to cost around $399 in the US, €499 in Europe, and around £419 in the UK. The device would feature the latest 5nm A15 Bionic chipset, and it would likely only have a single camera on the back, presumably the same main sensor as on the iPhone 13 series.