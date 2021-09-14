While we are only a few hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 13 Series, a report has come to light that shares some interesting information about trade-in habits. The report talks about the condition of the devices and the type of users who are more likely to trade-in.

The research was conducted by the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) and it reveals that iPhones are often found in better condition than Android devices (via 9to5Mac). The report states that 65F of iPhones being used for 12 months are found with good overall condition, with the display intact, whereas this number is less than 60% for Android smartphones.

The research also found that after one year, 23% of iPhone users reported their battery could last a full day without recharging, while 30% of Android users managed to keep using their devices without requiring a power adapter. Personally, I have used both and found that it depends on the device and on how extensively the smartphone is being used, which differs from person to person.

The number of devices that have become unusable after 12 months is very low, in fact, it’s less than 10% of iPhone and Android users who completely broke their devices. Only 20% of the users reported having noticed that their battery only lasts a few hours. The research also points out that recent smartphones have become more durable, making customers hold on to them for longer or use trade-in to get a new device.

According to the research, less than 10% of iPhone users sell their devices, while the majority of Android users keep their previous smartphones. The research also found that 30% of iPhone users use trade-in to exchange their devices for new products, which is significantly higher than on team robot.

This explains why companies like Apple and Samsung are pushing their upgrade program and try their best to advertise it, and it’s because the trade-in offers are actually working and entice people into upgrading. It’s nothing that we didn’t already know. However, we’ve recently compared other third-party websites such as eBay, Swappa, or Craigslist, where you could make a lot more money than using a trade-in program, such as Samsung’s. On another note, the research was based in the US, and other regions may have completely different results.