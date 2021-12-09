Report: iPhone 14 Pro to arrive with punch-hole display

It seems that Apple will finally be able to get rid of the notch on its upcoming iPhone models, or at least on the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro variants. A report from the Elec suggests that Cupertino has decided to give its users more screen space, as the new devices would feature a punch-hole display instead of the infamous notch.

According to the Korean news outlet, The Elec, next year’s iPhone 14 Pro series will feature a 48MP punch-hole selfie camera. The report also claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.06-inch display, while the larger 14 Pro Max would arrive with a larger 6.7-inch panel. Further, the new screens would be produced by LG, as they would be LTPO OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates.

The report also mentions the more affordable iPhone 14 models. These models are also rumored to feature 6.06 and 6.7-inch displays, but these panels are expected to be supplied by BOE, and yes, they will still have a notch. Unfortunately, The Elec also mentions that the non-Pro models will not feature LTPO display, or 120Hz refresh rates, as the company would only start producing LTPO displays until 2023.

“Apple’s iPhone Pro models launching in 2022 will have hole-display for the first time, TheElec has learned. The 6.06-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max models will have hole-displays, sources said. The two other models, the regular 6.06-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone Max models, will continue to have the notch as they did for the versions on the iPhone 13 series. Hole-displays have a small hole at the top for the selfie camera instead of a notch, which allows for a full screen.”

iPhone 13

This is not the first time we have received information suggesting that Apple will use punch-hole displays on the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Ming-Chi Kuo had already mentioned this back in September, and he also mentioned the same 48MP selfie shooter, but we have to remember that Kuo and many other leakers were wrong about the design changes in the Apple Watch Series 7 and other details. In other words, it would be best if you took this information with some salt, as we are several months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, and many things can change between now and then.

Source:The Elec

Via: GSM Arena