Report: Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro to support 25W wireless charging

According to a recent Weibo report, Huawei is looking to match the fast charging speeds of the Galaxy Note10, capable of 25W (45W with a special charger available separately). However, while Samsung is achieving that with a charger and cable, the report suggests that Huawei is looking to deliver the same current via fast wireless charging.

Even though it’s just a report, and treat it with a healthy dose of skepticism, we wouldn’t be surprised if Huawei managed to pull this off. After all, since last year’s Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the company is charging its phones with 40W through cables, so a 25W fast wireless charging isn’t impossible.

September 19 is the rumored announcement date for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, which will be equipped with the next-generation Kirin 990 processor. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more on the topic.