A 40 to 60 percent decline in international smartphone shipments is what Huawei is expecting, according to a Reuters report citing Bloomberg. The Honor 20 will likely be the test subject for assessing market performance, and the report suggests Huawei is willing to cut off shipments if the sales are underperforming. The phone is set to go live in Europe this Friday, June 21.

However, there are some contradictory numbers in the report. Initially it talks about Huawei expecting a 40 to 60 percent drop, and later on it says “the tech giant are internally expecting a drop in volumes of anywhere between 40 million to 60 million smartphones this year”.

Huawei sold more than 200 million smartphones last year, and a 40 percent drop would represent 88 million; a 40 million drop would “merely” result in an 18 percent drop. Still, the wording suggests that the drop would only refer to international sales, which makes the equation a little bit tougher to solve.

In order to mitigate poor international performance, Huawei is set to “grab up to half of China’s smartphone market in 2019”, Reuters writes.