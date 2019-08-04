Report: HTC is coming back to India this month with a new phone

After making the HTC U11+ available in India in February 2018, the Taiwanese phone-maker started cutting jobs in the country and basically ended its operations in India in the summer of 2018, licensing its own brand to third parties. According to a recent report, HTC is making a comeback in India by allegedly launching a new smartphone sometime this month.

HTC is making a comeback to India after a gap of more than a year and is set to launch a new flagship series in the next few days. It is set to offer many firsts in the smartphone industry with the new launch in line with its legacy of firsts. — unnamed sources familiar with the matter

HTC isn’t doing well in India, with an overall market share of 1 percent, and a 2 percent share of the premium smartphone segment, according to estimated figures from 2017. The Indian smartphone market is competitive with Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and vivo dominating with their relatively cheap offerings that feature flagship-grade specs. The report mentions the possibility of HTC working on a completely new model, built from ground-up, in order to compete with phones like the ones in Samsung’s A-series.