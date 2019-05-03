Report: Honor 20 Pro will feature a punch-hole screen

May 21 is when Huawei sub-brand Honor will announce the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The highest-end among the two has already leaked in white, green, and black color options, also revealing a periscope-zoom camera similar to what Huawei is using on the P30 Pro flagship.

According to a recent report, published by Digital Trends, the Honor 20 Pro will feature a display with a punch hole in it that will house the front-facing camera. You can see the alleged phone screen in the pictures above and below, resembling the Honor View 20.

The phone is allegedly sitting on its retail box, and the text and branding on the side suggest we’re looking at the Honor 20 Pro. The rest of the details in the report are up to debate, and not nearly as interesting as the punch-hole theory. Check out the images above and below, the entire report at the source link underneath, and let us know of your thoughts.