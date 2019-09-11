Report: Google Pixel 4 XL launching on October 15 with SD855+

According to a recent report, this year’s Google Pixel 4 XL will launch with a slightly smaller display than its predecessor, at 6.23-inches, compared to 6.3 on the Pixel 3 XL. The display resolution will be 1,440 x 3,040 pixels, with a 19:9 aspect ratio, the report writes.

Interestingly, it will be the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC, and not the Plus version of the chip, at the core of the device. Rumors suggest 6GB of RAM and storage options of 64- and 128GB. As far as the improved camera system is concerned, rumor has it that there will be a 12MP main sensor, a 16MP telephoto lens, as well as an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Pixel 4 XL should arrive with a 3,700mAh battery, while its smaller, non-XL sibling will pack a 2,800mAh.

According to the image below, posted by Evan Blass, we should expect the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones to be officially unveiled on October 15.