It seems that Mac sales numbers keep getting better and better for Apple. The company has already reported record sales back in October 2020, thanks to the MacBook Pro, and it seems that they will only get better with the arrival of the new Apple Silicon 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are expected to arrive soon. The latest report from Canalys already claims that Apple’s fiscal Q4 2021 will be a success since its latest report (calendar Q3) suggests that it has reached 14 percent growth.

October is already here, and we are still waiting for Apple to give us an official date for a possible second Fall event. Rumors suggest that Cupertino may hold a second event to launch a more potent M1X chip that would power the new 14-inch and a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro. These new models will most likely help to boost Apple Mac sales, but it seems that its shipment numbers are already great.

According to the latest report from Canalys, the global PC market grew by 5 percent during the third quarter of 2021, which translates to 84.1 million shipments. However, we didn’t reach double-digit growth as in the previous five quarters because of supply chain disruptions and shortages.

“Disruption to the global supply chain and logistics network remains the key inhibitor of higher growth in the PC market. More than a year on from the onset of the pandemic, manufacturing continues to be hindered by lockdowns and other COVID-19 related restrictions, particularly in Asia. This has been compounded by a massive slowdown in global transportation with freight prices and delay times skyrocketing as a number of industries compete to meet unfulfilled demand. The shortfall in supply of PCs is expected to last well into 2022, with the holiday season of this year set to see a significant portion of orders not met. Vendors able to manage this period of operational upheaval by diversifying production and distribution and having better visibility of orders to prioritize device allocation will be equipped to ride out the storm.”

The report suggests that Apple shipped 7.82 million Macs, which means 14.4 percent of year-on-year growth, which sets Cupertino on the second spot as far as growth, as Dell takes the crown with a 26.7 percent annual growth that almost doubles Mac shipments. Still, these numbers leave Cupertino out of the podium as the fourth-largest PC maker, while Lenovo, HD, and Dell keep the first three spots.

Source Canalys