Apple might launch the iPhone 13 series on Friday, September 17, and the third-generation AirPods two weeks later on Thursday, September 30, according to a listing that was revealed by an e-commerce application.

The listings were found by IT Home, and it shows off the listings of the iPhone 13 listings for some different models, and it also includes the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds. The screenshot was originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, and it shows that the new iPhone 13 series are expected on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30 (via MacRumors).

Take this with a grain of salt since images like this could easily be faked and put together in a few minutes, and the listings might only be there to gain attention. IT Home offered no information to back up the claims, so it’s best to wait and see how this turns out.

With that being said, we heard several rumors and seen many reports claiming that Apple may launch their next generation of devices in the third week of September, and this would line up with those rumors. It also matches Apple’s current way of holding product launches, which is done through several separate events. We could see the new iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch series launch simultaneously, while the next generation of the M1X MacBook Pro lineup could launch later alongside the AirPods3 wireless earbuds.

